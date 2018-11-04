Tiger-Cats close out regular season with a loss versus Alouettes

On to the playoffs.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats closed out the regular season Saturday night with a 30-28 loss against the visiting Montreal Alouettes, their third straight loss as they enter the post-season. Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu had a chance to win the game for the Cats but missed a last second 49-yard field goal attempt wide left.

Both teams gave many of their regular starters the night off as it was a meaningless game in the standings. Hamilton had long clinched a playoff spot while the Alouettes were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago.

Hamilton’s Dane Evans made the first start of his Canadian Football League career and threw his first career touchdown midway through the second quarter to Bralon Addison, which was the rookie receiver’s first ever TD as well. The 20-yard major cut Montreal’s lead to 14-10 at the time.

Evans also connected with Mike Jones for a 26-yard score in the fourth quarter, but the second year pivot was intercepted twice in the game. Evans went 22-of-37 for 315 yards and rushed seven times for 34 yards. Jones ended the game with five receptions for a game-high 114 yards while Addison chipped in with seven catches for 103 yards.

The Alouettes scored the opening points of the game 5:10 into the first quarter when former Ticats QB Johnny Manziel heaved a 30-yard pass into the hands of receiver Eugene Lewis. Lewis also caught a 75 yard touchdown from Antonio Pipkin in the late stages of the second quarter to give the Al’s a 20-11 lead at the break.

Montreal forced four turnovers in the game and scored 17 points off those turnovers.

Hamilton’s Sean Thomas Erlington scored his first career rushing touchdown when he darted into the endzone from 2-yards out to trim Montreal’s lead to 20-18 early in the third quarter. Thomas Erlington ran six times for 41 yards while teammate John White had a game-high 88 yards on nine carries.

After Terrell Sinkfield fumbled the ball on a kickoff return at the Hamilton 19, Antonio Pipkin punched it in from the 1-yard line to extend the Al’s lead to 30-18. It was his second rushing major of the game after a 14-yard score in the second quarter.

Hajrullahu booted to field goals from 20 and 22-yards out and had a kickoff single as well.

The Ticats will host the B.C. Lions in the CFL’s East Semi-Final at 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 11. CHML’s 5th Quarter postgame show will begin at 5:00 p.m.