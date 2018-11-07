Evraz Place preparing for busy parking lot on Sunday

With three big events taking place at Evraz Place on Nov. 11, residents are being advised about potential difficulties with parking.

Our Best To You Art & Craft Sale, the Remembrance Day ceremony and the Saskatchewan Roughriders game are all taking place on Sunday.

The Remembrance Day Ceremony runs from 9 – 11:45 a.m., Our Best To You takes place from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and the Roughriders game starts at 11:45 a.m.

“We have about 3,500 parking stalls on the property and of course with those three major events we know that all parking spots are going to be in high demand,” said Shalyn Kivela, Evraz Place communications manager.

“We’re encouraging people to arrive early, be patient, and expect delays.”

Free public parking is available on a first-come, first served basis for all events, excluding the Roughriders game, but the Remembrance Day Ceremony attendees are being told to park in Lots D, F or G and may enter and exit through any gate.

Our Best To You guests are being asked to park in Lots B, C, or E and to enter and exit the parking lot through the Lewvan Drive gate.

Those attending the Roughriders game, Lots D1, D2, F, L1, L2 and L4 will be closed to the general public, but available for pass holders. Access to those lots is only available through the Lewvan Drive gate.

Parking attendants will validate guest entries, preventing game day attendees from parking in the area held for other guests.

Evraz Place representatives encourage guests to carpool, get dropped off or take public transportation.

For more information on parking at Evraz Place, visit https://www.evrazplace.com/parking-information.