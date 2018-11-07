Features
November 7, 2018 1:41 pm

California twin sisters give birth on the same day

By Staff The Associated Press

Identical twin sisters Bao Nhia Julia Yang and Bao Kou Julie Yang, 23, unexpectedly went into labor at the same time.

Identical twins in Fresno, Calif., proved they truly are one-in-the-same.

The Yang sisters both gave birth two hours apart at Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.

According to local reports, BaoKou Yang went into labour first on Sunday. Shortly after, her sister BaoNhia Yang told her she was experiencing pain and “might be in labour with you.”

BaoKou gave birth at 6:59 p.m. Sunday and her sister then delivered at 8:48 p.m.

Both gave birth to daughters who were almost the same weight.

The 23-year-old twins are from a family of 14 children and say they were inseparable growing up in Fresno.

The sisters had bet on who would give birth first but say they never thought it would be so close, since their due dates were two days apart.

They say they’re excited that their babies will share a birthday, just like them.

“It’s like a miracle,” BaoKou told NBC News.

