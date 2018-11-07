‘Breaking Bad’ movie in the works by Vince Gilligan

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is developing a new movie that’s connected to the series.

Gilligan, who also created the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, is currently working on a two-hour film, according to Variety.

It’s currently unclear if the project will be released to theatres or television.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston confirmed the news when he called into the Dan Patrick Show.

“Yes, there appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad. But I honestly have not even read the script … There’s a question of whether or not we would even see Walter White in this movie,” Cranston said.

Cranston said he would “absolutely” be in the movie “if Vince Gilligan asked me.”

According to The Albuquerque Journal the film “tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.”

According to The Journal, citing the New Mexico Film Office, the film will be titled Greenbrier, and production is scheduled to begin mid-November through February.

In a statement, New Mexico State Film Office director Nick Maniatis said the city is “happy to welcome Greenbrier and Sony Studios to New Mexico.”

Maniatis continued, “For years, we’ve built up the film industry in New Mexico and strengthened our film incentives; now, we’re seeing success after success for the film industry in our state.”

Some fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss their excitement about the Breaking Bad feature film news.

Hearing that Breaking Bad is getting a feature film has been the best way to start a Wednesday. SO PUMPED!! — Jon (@MrDalekJD) November 7, 2018

Bryan Cranston confirms that there is a "Breaking Bad" movie in the works and talks about if he will be in it. @dpshow https://t.co/wWHmEDRG6D — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) November 7, 2018

A Breaking Bad movie? Bring it on! — Damian Barry (@damian_barry) November 7, 2018

Great. Now I have to watch Breaking Bad for the tenth time, just so I can be ready for the movie — Derek Dohmen (@DohmenD23) November 7, 2018

Yo al enterarme de la película de #BreakingBad pic.twitter.com/5CZY0uUziI — Pati Mayonnaise (@PatiMayonnaise_) November 7, 2018

A Breaking Bad movie is being made. Thank you universe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/letkSu3M1i — Erin Newman (@ENewman_13) November 7, 2018

If we’re really getting a breaking bad movie imma be hyped… — conrad (@ceelarz) November 7, 2018

Breaking Bad movie is happening i'm so excited!!!!! — Stephanie 🚫 (@Stephanie_0806) November 7, 2018

Some fans were questioning why anyone would try to turn the show into a movie, five years after airing the finale.

Why in God’s name are they making a Breaking Bad movie? The show was perfect. The ending was perfect. LEAVE IT ALONE — Jeremy Los (@JeremyALos) November 7, 2018

Me investigating if this Breaking Bad movie news is legit.#Breakingbad pic.twitter.com/Du716LjLfi — Vegan Turkey TONY🎂 (@ObiOneBalogna) November 6, 2018

I don't understand the need for everything to be turned into a film. Was the show somehow lacking in depth or quality? Was there something unresolved? Was Walter's backstory not clear enough? Move on. Do something original.. Like TV is doing now with shows like Breaking Bad!!! https://t.co/tMP7Y8HJJM — Tim (@timwilcoxtwit) November 7, 2018

Is anyone remotely interested in a "Breaking Bad" movie though — Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) November 7, 2018

I really don’t know how a Breaking Bad movie is going to work. I thought the narrative was already a perfect closed loop BEFORE Better Call Saul came along and filled in every gap I wanted and a few I didn’t know I needed. But if anyone can make it work it’s Vince Gilligan. — John Lees (@johnlees927) November 7, 2018