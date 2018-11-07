Large drug bust in Merritt

Merritt RCMP have two men in custody following a drug raid last week.

The raid was conducted Thursday, Nov. 1 at an unspecified residence in Merritt where one man was taken into custody.

“Officers found a male subject asleep inside the residence who was arrested, along with a second male resident who was later located and arrested for trafficking. A search of the residence revealed several weapons including a machete, baseball bats, a Taser stun gun, an air soft replica pistol and a loaded 22 calibre handgun that had been previously reported as stolen,” RCMP said in a news release.

Investigators say they also found a variety of drugs and weapons in the residence including approximately six pounds of cannabis, 160 grams of heroin, 310 grams of cocaine, 66 grams of methamphetamine, scales and roughly $3,500 in cash and coins.

RCMP have not identified the suspects.