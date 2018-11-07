Politics
Montreal to comply with Quebec flag law

Quebec and Canada flying flags photographed in Montreal.

Denis Beaumont / The Canadian Press Images
The City of Montreal will comply with a provincial flag law that requires the Fleur-de-lis to have “precedence over any other flag or emblem.”

This comes after two retired journalists, Gilles Paquin and Jean-Pierre Bonhomme, accused the city of violating provincial legislation by prominently flying the Canadian flag, instead of the Quebec flag, at Montreal City Hall.

Lawyer Hugo Vaillancourt argued one infraction his clients noted was the absence of the Quebec flag from Montreal’s council chamber.

He says the Fleur-de-lis was also missing from several events involving dignitaries.

The Act Respecting the Flag and Emblems of Quebec states, “as the national emblem of Quebec, the flag shall be displayed at official events and in the places, cases and circumstances determined by regulation of the government.”

Montreal’s director general confirmed receiving a letter last January about the infraction, forcing the city to reevaluate its policy.

The Fleur-de-lis will be added to council chambers and fly front-and-centre outside Montreal City Hall starting Nov. 19.

