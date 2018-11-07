Man in critical condition after being shot on Salter Street

Winnipeg Police say a man was shot while walking in the William Whyte neighbourhood at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was walking on Redwood Avenue near Salter Street when he exchanged words with another man, said police.

“He continued walking and was shot in the upper body,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police say a man and women fled, and could not be found by police.

Skrabek said it’s unclear if the two people knew each other, or if this was a random act of violence.

Global News has heard reports of two shots that were fired, however Winnipeg Police have not confirmed this.

On Monday, a construction worker walking to a job site was randomly shot on Powers Street.

WATCH: A construction worker, on his way to work outside the Bear Clan’s new offices on Monday, was injured by random gun fire.