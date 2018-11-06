OPP receive parking spot in downtown Napanee to increase patrols

Outside Napanee City Hall is a newly created parking spot for Ontario Provincial Police vehicles.

The Napanee Business Improvement Association (BIA) was concerned over the increasing number of visitors to the downtown area, especially with the Christmas season around the corner, so they approached the police about having a stronger presence.

“I was approached by the local BIA in downtown Napanee and they expressed an interest in seeing more foot patrol,” said Napanee OPP Detachment Cmdr. Scott Semple.

Now that the downtown reconstruction has concluded, it was the ideal time to create the easily accessible downtown spot for the officers’ patrolling, said the OPP.

The officers will park their cruiser in the spot on John Street near Market Square and either patrol the area on foot or on a bicycle which will be stored in city hall or another nearby building.

“The officer can park here, grab the bicycle and then do some bicycle patrol around the town,” said Semple.

A local business owner supports the move to increase safety in the area.

“We really appreciate them being downtown and being business owners and part of the community — it makes us all feel safe,” said Mandy Arnold, owner of April’s Image.

If caught parking in the OPP’s designated spot, there will be a $50 fine.