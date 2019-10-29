Tech In T.O.: Why some of the world’s leading tech minds are coming to Canada

This is the ninth installment of a 10-part series on Toronto’s technology community.

Toronto’s technology industry is growing and it’s drawing in some of the world’s biggest and brightest technological minds to the city, and many are choosing to stay.

A few tech leaders spoke to Global News anchor Farah Nasser about #TechInTO and why they are choosing to live in the city.

Ian Logan

VP Engineering, Drop

Interview with Drop’s Vice President Erica Vella/Global News

Ian Logan said he has always had roots in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Born in Thornhill, Ont., Logan studied mathematics at the University of Waterloo but early in his career, he moved to the U.S. to work as a software engineer for different companies. He was eventually hired to be the Director of Engineering with the popular travel app, Airbnb.

Logan had been living in Silicon Valley for 10 years when, in November 2017, he made the decision to leave the company to work as the vice-president of Drop, a mobile app that allows users to earn points on everyday spending.

4:04 Watch: extended interview with Ian Logan Watch: extended interview with Ian Logan

Prior to leaving Silicon Valley, Logan said he had offers to stay.

“We talked about different options in terms of possibilities, whether I stay there or start different offices elsewhere,” he said.

“I think at the end of the day, I accomplished a lot at Airbnb. I learned a ton, but I felt like I wanted a fresh start.”

Logan said it was his family values that brought him back to Toronto.

READ MORE: Tech in T.O.: Ritual food app CEO, co-founder talks emerging tech in Toronto

“About a year and a half ago, my wife and I had our first son, and really thinking for the long term and wanting to live somewhere where we can really raise our kids, it was Toronto,” he said, adding the growth in Toronto’s tech sector factored into why he chose to settle in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s pretty clear that Toronto is at the cusp of incredible growth in tech. Just this month alone we heard and saw a lot of news of U.S. companies coming to Toronto… There definitely is a lot of momentum happening—I think part of the reason why colleagues back in the valley are contacting me, they’re seeing in the news that other companies are starting offices there.”

Mina Soltangheis

Chief Innovation Officer, Wondeur Ai

Mina Soltangheis, chief innovation officer of Wondeur Ai. Mina Soltangheis

Mina Soltangheis is currently working as the chief innovation officer at Wondeur Ai, which is a platform that analyzes careers of all post-war and contemporary artists based on non-transactional metrics. It’s used by insurers, appraisers, museum professionals, risk management teams and financial advisors as an alternative method of assessment for post-war and contemporary art.

Originally from Iran, Soltangheis earned a bachelor’s degree from Isfahan University and moved to Canada to receive her master’s degree from Simon Fraser University.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2017, she completed a second master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and shortly after completing her schooling, she came to Canada.

“The first thing that was really appealing about Toronto was that it was in Canada,” Soltangheis said.

2:35 Watch: extended interview with Mina Soltangheis Watch: extended interview with Mina Soltangheis

Shortly after completing her master’s, Soltangheis said U.S. President Donald Trump announced details around the U.S. travel ban.

“I studied AD and IT, I finished my master’s and I started working. And then there were a lot of policies coming out which were not the friendliest for international people, people who weren’t necessarily U.S. citizens,” she said.

Soltangheis said she had concerns about travelling to visit her family back in Iran.

READ MORE: Tech in T.O. Next Generation: 17-year-old develops brain-controlled technology

“There were quite a few great opportunities there. However, it felt limiting because I had to think about when is the next time I’m going to visit my parents. Or when is the next time they can get a chance to come visit me. Or I’m a researcher, and I’m an innovative technologist, and as a part of that, I would want to go travel – travel often around the globe and show my work and hear other people’s work,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The policies in place at the time, made all of that very difficult…It was around the same time that I was actually applying for permanent residence here in Canada to come to Canada. And the tech scene here is actually very vibrant and a lot of exciting, leading edge research is coming out of many of the great universities here, especially in the field of AI.”

Soltangheis said she saw how inclusive the city was and it seemed like an ideal choice.

“Hearing about how inclusive the city is, and how mindful and caring it is to work with different cultures and people from different backgrounds. Putting all of that together it felt like the right choice to move to Toronto,” she said.

TECH IN T.O.: Why Shopify continues to grow in Toronto

“I lived in Canada for a short while before. And I knew that Canada is very mindful in terms of people’s origins. And you know nationalities is a group concept, a communal concept, but it’s very personal. So you want that to be respected and you want that to be celebrated,” she said.

“And I wanted to be a part of [that]. If I’m contributing to the community of a country, I wanted it to be for the right values… I wanted it to be celebrated that I’m from Iran and I was born and raised there. And it’s OK that I am a woman in tech and I’m contributing to the economy. And I wanted all of that to be a part of one story.”

Share your thoughts about technology in Toronto on Twitter using the hashtag #TechInTO.