Expanded centre names youth facility after Tina Fontaine

Tina Fontaine will continue to be remembered by Winnipeggers, as a new youth centre has named their facility after her.

The Ndinawe Youth Resource Centre has been renamed “Tina’s Safe Haven.”

Located at 472 Selkirk Ave., the centre has been a resource for at-risk youth and an after school drop-in centre for 25 years.

Since April of last year, the centre has been running 24/7 through federal government funding.

“This name change of the centre honors Tina Fontaine and ensures she is not forgotten,” said a spokesperson for the resource centre, Tammy Christensen.

She said the name change is reflective of the space.

“A safe, supported alternative to the streets to youth like Tina, who are in need of immediate support and resources during periods of high risk and crisis,” Christensen said.