Extending the yellow line on Montreal’s Metro?

The Montreal Metro may soon see an extension of its yellow line — but will that affect the creation of the pink line?

Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent met with Transport Minister François Bonnardel Monday for one hour to discuss the idea.

READ MORE: François Legault ‘may be open’ to Valérie Plante’s pink line — but only if it’s cheaper

The south shore city said it has been waiting for this project for 50 years, noting there have not been major investments in the agglomeration for the last 30 years.

“I’m confident. Five weeks after the election and the minister comes to Longueuil? That’s a good sign,” Parent said.

During the last municipal election, Parent campaigned on an ambitious transport plan for the agglomeration of Longueuil, including a Metro extension, a tramway and reserved lanes.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal Metro increases accessibility for disabled people

Her two priorities right now include extending the yellow line by six stations and improving access to downtown via the construction of a Lafayette viaduct near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

READ MORE: Plante announces creation of new bureau, advisory committee for pink line Metro project

Parent insisted the extension of the yellow line is not in competition with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante‘s proposed pink line.

“We need it,” she argued.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante on pink line

Quebec Premier François Legault said he hasn’t ruled out either project, but acknowledged that the pink line is much more expensive.

“Some work will have to be done to see how many people are planning to use the yellow line, if we extend the line,” he said.

“[We] will do the same for the pink line. As for the preliminary studies that we have, the pink line is expensive when you take into consideration the additional people that will use it, but we’re open.”

Legault pointed out there is a limited budget so the government will consult with the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), the umbrella organization that manages and integrates road and public transportation in Greater Montreal.

READ MORE: Pink metro line gets green light from Quebec?

“We said before that we’re open to the yellow line like we are to the orange line in Laval,” he said.

“Of course, the REM will have to be taken into consideration and [that project is] a lot cheaper than the Metro.”

WATCH BELOW: Montreal man dances in front of Metro stations

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau