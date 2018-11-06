Life-threatening injuries after car crash in Regina
Regina police are no longer asking motorists to avoid the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Victoria Avenue, where a motor vehicle collision occurred Tuesday.
The crash was reported at around 3:50 a.m. CT.
Police said the occupants of the car were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
