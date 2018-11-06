Life-threatening injuries after car crash in Regina

Regina police are no longer asking motorists to avoid the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Victoria Avenue, where a motor vehicle collision occurred Tuesday.

The crash was reported at around 3:50 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Ochapowace First Nation

Police said the occupants of the car were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Related Winter blast leaves Saskatoon streets a slippery mess