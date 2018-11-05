Police say they’re searching for Mercedes, miniature schnauzer stolen from Mississauga home

Peel Regional Police say officers are looking for a Mercedes and a beloved miniature schnauzer that was allegedly stolen from a Mississauga home on Monday evening.
Police said the vehicle, a white two-door Mercedes with the licence plate KELLYCAM, was left running in front of a home in the Mississauga and Kane roads area, north of Lakeshore Road West, while the driver went into the house briefly at around 6:10 p.m.
A spokesperson said that when the driver came back out, the car was missing. Police said the driver’s mixed-colour miniature schnauzer, Sassy, was in the vehicle.
Officers encouraged residents to call police if they see the dog or the vehicle.
