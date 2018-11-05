Crime
November 5, 2018 10:08 pm

Police say they’re searching for Mercedes, miniature schnauzer stolen from Mississauga home

Police say Sassy, a miniature schnauzer, was inside a car that was allegedly stolen from in front of a Mississauga home.

Handout / Peel Regional Police
Peel Regional Police say officers are looking for a Mercedes and a beloved miniature schnauzer that was allegedly stolen from a Mississauga home on Monday evening.

Police said the vehicle, a white two-door Mercedes with the licence plate KELLYCAM, was left running in front of a home in the Mississauga and Kane roads area, north of Lakeshore Road West, while the driver went into the house briefly at around 6:10 p.m.

A spokesperson said that when the driver came back out, the car was missing. Police said the driver’s mixed-colour miniature schnauzer, Sassy, was in the vehicle.

Officers encouraged residents to call police if they see the dog or the vehicle.

