Police say they’re searching for Mercedes, miniature schnauzer stolen from Mississauga home

Peel Regional Police say officers are looking for a Mercedes and a beloved miniature schnauzer that was allegedly stolen from a Mississauga home on Monday evening.

Police said the vehicle, a white two-door Mercedes with the licence plate KELLYCAM, was left running in front of a home in the Mississauga and Kane roads area, north of Lakeshore Road West, while the driver went into the house briefly at around 6:10 p.m.

Stolen vehicle with miniature schnauzer named "Sassy" inside.

White Mercedes S5A 2 door with sun roof. Plate: KELLYCAM

Area of Krane Rd and Mississauga Rd at 6:10 pm

PR180417866 #PRP #Mississauga pic.twitter.com/Nt34ypK3yK — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) November 6, 2018

A spokesperson said that when the driver came back out, the car was missing. Police said the driver’s mixed-colour miniature schnauzer, Sassy, was in the vehicle.

Officers encouraged residents to call police if they see the dog or the vehicle.