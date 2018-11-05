Polonia Sausage House products recalled due to possible bacterial contamination

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning customers of Polonia Sausage House not to consume certain meat products due to possible bacterial contamination, including E. coli, listeria, or other bacteria.

They say during an inspection it was discovered some products were not processed using a method consistent with food safety standards.

No illnesses have been reported linked to these products.

Eight different sausage products, manufactured and sold by Polonia Sausage House, have been recalled.

The products were sold at Polonia Sausage House locations in Vancouver and Surrey between Aug. 1 and Nov. 2, 2018.

Here is a list of store locations:

Vancouver Sausage

2434 E Hastings St, Vancouver

2434 E Hastings St, Vancouver Vancouver Deli

4286 Fraser St, Vancouver

4286 Fraser St, Vancouver Surrey Bakery

14641 – 108 th Ave, Surrey

14641 – 108 Ave, Surrey Surrey Deli

14045 – 104th Ave, Surrey

Customers are being advised to either throw the products out or return them to the place of purchase.

The following Polonia Sausage House products, sold in various weights, are affected by this alert:

Cervelat Salami

Polish Salami

Ziger Salami

Hungarian Salami

Chorizo

Polish Smoked Sausage

Hot Hungarian

Gypsy Salami

The retailer has stopped selling the items and is fully cooperating.