Polonia Sausage House products recalled due to possible bacterial contamination
Vancouver Coastal Health is warning customers of Polonia Sausage House not to consume certain meat products due to possible bacterial contamination, including E. coli, listeria, or other bacteria.
They say during an inspection it was discovered some products were not processed using a method consistent with food safety standards.
No illnesses have been reported linked to these products.
Eight different sausage products, manufactured and sold by Polonia Sausage House, have been recalled.
The products were sold at Polonia Sausage House locations in Vancouver and Surrey between Aug. 1 and Nov. 2, 2018.
Here is a list of store locations:
- Vancouver Sausage
2434 E Hastings St, Vancouver
- Vancouver Deli
4286 Fraser St, Vancouver
- Surrey Bakery
14641 – 108th Ave, Surrey
- Surrey Deli
14045 – 104th Ave, Surrey
Customers are being advised to either throw the products out or return them to the place of purchase.
The following Polonia Sausage House products, sold in various weights, are affected by this alert:
- Cervelat Salami
- Polish Salami
- Ziger Salami
- Hungarian Salami
- Chorizo
- Polish Smoked Sausage
- Hot Hungarian
- Gypsy Salami
The retailer has stopped selling the items and is fully cooperating.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.