November 5, 2018 6:36 pm
Updated: November 5, 2018 6:38 pm

Highway 1 closed after 2-vehicle crash

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

File Photo / Global News

File Photo / Global News
Highway 1 was closed in both directions as of 4:11 p.m. on Monday after what Calgary police called a “serious crash.”

According to a tweet from 511 Alberta, the closure was at Old Banff Coach Road.

RCMP said the westbound lane of the highway would likely be impassable for an hour and a half.

Motorists were advised to drive with caution in the area.

A blanket of snow fell in the Calgary region late Monday afternoon, causing traffic snarls on several major routes.

