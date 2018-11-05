Highway 1 closed after 2-vehicle crash

Highway 1 was closed in both directions as of 4:11 p.m. on Monday after what Calgary police called a “serious crash.”

According to a tweet from 511 Alberta, the closure was at Old Banff Coach Road.

RCMP said the westbound lane of the highway would likely be impassable for an hour and a half.

Motorists were advised to drive with caution in the area.

A blanket of snow fell in the Calgary region late Monday afternoon, causing traffic snarls on several major routes.