Fire, police crews at explosion at concrete plant in Dartmouth

Emergency crews are on scene in Dartmouth’s Burnside Industrial Park after reports of an explosion at a concrete plant.
Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police were called to the facility on MacDonald Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. AT.
Witnesses tell Global News the top of a silo blew off in the explosion. The top of the structure could be seen across the street, where part of it had landed on top of a parked car.
On Twitter, people reported hearing an explosion that shook buildings.
