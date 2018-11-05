Fire, police crews at explosion at concrete plant in Dartmouth

Emergency crews are on scene in Dartmouth’s Burnside Industrial Park after reports of an explosion at a concrete plant.

Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police were called to the facility on MacDonald Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. AT.

There is a tonne of dust in the area. 5 fire trucks and EHS are on scene. pic.twitter.com/9r7MxhzkYI — Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) November 5, 2018

Witnesses tell Global News the top of a silo blew off in the explosion. The top of the structure could be seen across the street, where part of it had landed on top of a parked car.

This is the top of the silo that blew off. pic.twitter.com/M6CGkD4Hog — Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) November 5, 2018

On Twitter, people reported hearing an explosion that shook buildings.

I just watched a building explode out of nowhere in burnside pic.twitter.com/pMAyTTf9OK — •.• (@ChandlerBouts) November 5, 2018

We just heard a huge explosion which shook our building in Burnside Hope everyone us ok — Joanne Bernard (@JoanneDNLIB) November 5, 2018

