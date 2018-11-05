Canada
November 5, 2018 2:37 pm
Updated: November 5, 2018 2:50 pm

Fire, police crews at explosion at concrete plant in Dartmouth

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews on scene in Dartmouth after reports of an explosion at a concrete plant. The top of the silo can be seen across the street, where part of it landed on a parked car.

Silas Brown/Global News
Emergency crews are on scene in Dartmouth’s Burnside Industrial Park after reports of an explosion at a concrete plant.

Halifax Fire and Halifax Regional Police were called to the facility on MacDonald Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. AT.

Witnesses tell Global News the top of a silo blew off in the explosion. The top of the structure could be seen across the street, where part of it had landed on top of a parked car.

On Twitter, people reported hearing an explosion that shook buildings.

— More to come 

Burnside
Burnside Industrial Park
Dartmouth
Workplace Incident

