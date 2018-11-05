McMaster University to begin search for new president

A change in leadership is coming to McMaster University.

President Patrick Deane is leaving his post in Hamilton to take over the leadership of Queen’s University in Kingston on July 1, 2019.

Deane, who is approaching the final year of his second, five-year term, says it was an “extremely difficult” decision.

The university says Deane will continue as McMaster president until June 30, 2019, when current provost David Farrar will assume the role of acting president for a term of up to one year.

The committee to recommend a new president is determined by the Senate and the Board at McMaster University.

The committee is expected to be in place and ready to begin its work early in the new year.

Paul Douglas, chair of the Board of Governors, says McMaster has “significantly enhanced its reputation and standing both nationally and internationally” under Deane’s leadership.

At the same time, Douglas says the university has “maintained the special qualities that have made McMaster a home to innovation and imagination.”