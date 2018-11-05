Zap straps put on after cat killed by predator: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA says a cat found dead Oct. 26 with zap straps around her neck and feet in Cook Park in Maple Ridge, was killed by a predator.

Spokesperson Lorie Chortyk says a necropsy found the cat died from puncture wounds, likely from a coyote or large dog, and the zap straps were applied postmortem.

The young female cat was found on a swing.

“While the cat died from a predator attack, it is still very disturbing to think that any individual would disrespect her body like that,” Chortyk said.

Because the zap straps went on after the cat was dead, Chortyk says there was no violation of animal cruelty laws.