Oshawa Generals shut out Barrie Colts with 4-0 win

The Barrie Colts were shut out by the Oshawa Generals 4-0 Sunday evening.

The Colts, coming off a two-day break, were sluggish in the first period, allowing Oshawa General Danil Antropov to score just 21 seconds after the puck was dropped.

Giovanni Vallati and Nando Eggenberger both found the back of the net, extending the Generals’ lead to 3-0 by the end of the first period.

In the second period, Eric Henderson scored for the Generals, making it 4-0.

The Colts were able to hold off the Generals in the third but were shut out by goaltender Kyle Keyser, who made 34 saves for the win.

Barrie’s goalie, Maksim Zhukov made 33 saves in the loss Sunday night.

The Colts head to Guelph next to play the Storm on Friday, before returning home to the Barrie Molson Centre on Saturday to take on the Ottawa 67’s.