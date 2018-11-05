Guelph Storm pick up 2 points in a pair of weekend losses

The Guelph Storm couldn’t get the job done in a pair of weekend games against the Saginaw Spirit and the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Storm forward Zach Poirier scored twice and Ryan Merkley had four assists in 5-4 shootout loss to the Spirit on Saturday.

Dom Commisso also had his first goal as a member of the Guelph Storm after being in acquired in a trade earlier this season.

Nico Daws made 27 saves in the loss.

That loss followed a 4-3 overtime loss in The Soo on Friday night.

The Greyhounds erased the Storm’s 3-0 lead as Keeghan Howdeshell tied things up at 3-3 with 40 seconds left in the third period.

He then went on to score the game-winner for Sault Ste. Marie with less than a minute into the extra frame.

Liam Hawel, Cam Hillis and Keegan Stevenson scored for Guelph, while Anthony Popovich made 25 saves in the loss.

They came up with 2 reasonable road efforts on the weekend @Storm_City & picked up 2 points but protecting leads seems to be an issue. They could easily have come home with 4 points! — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) November 4, 2018

The Storm sit in third in the OHL’s western conference with 22 points.

Guelph will host the Barrie Colts on Friday night at Sleeman Centre and then head to Windsor for a game against the Spitfires on Saturday night.

Both games can be heard live on 1460 CJOY with Larry Mellott.