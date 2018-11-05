Flames engulf North End home Sunday

Fire crews responded to a one and half storey house fire on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., fire fighters responded to a call in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue to see flames billowing out of the windows.

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service said all occupants were able to escape before crews arrived and there were no injuries.

WFPS said the building suffered significant fire and water damage, although there is no damage estimate at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.