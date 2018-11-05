Motorcyclist airlifted to Toronto hospital following collision in Bobcaygeon
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, following a collision in Bobcaygeon on Sunday afternoon.
The crash — involving a motorcycle and a car — happened around 4:30 p.m. on East Street South just north of Snake Point Road.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the motorcyclist – a 47-year-old man from Bobcaygeon – was transported to hospital in Lindsay and their subsquently airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.
The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigations attended the scene to assist with the investigation.
On Monday morning, OPP say the investigation is continuing.
