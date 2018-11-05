Traffic
November 5, 2018 9:00 am
Updated: November 5, 2018 10:42 am

Motorcyclist airlifted to Toronto hospital following collision in Bobcaygeon

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A car and motorcycle collided near Bobcaygeon on Sunday afternoon.

Harrison Perkins/Special to CHEX News
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, following a collision in Bobcaygeon on Sunday afternoon.

The crash — involving a motorcycle and a car — happened around 4:30 p.m. on East Street South just north of Snake Point Road.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the motorcyclist – a 47-year-old man from Bobcaygeon – was transported to hospital in Lindsay and their subsquently airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigations attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

On Monday morning, OPP say the investigation is continuing.

