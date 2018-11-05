1 injured as motorcycle, car collide in Bobcaygeon

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, following a collision in Bobcaygeon on Sunday afternoon.

The crash — involving a motorcycle and a car — happened around 4:30 p.m. on East Street South just north of Snake Point Road.

TRAFFIC: East Street south in Bobcaygeon remaims closed at Snake Point Road following a serous collision earlier this afternoon #cklnews pic.twitter.com/k8V61yGF5p — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 5, 2018

The roadway was closed for several hours as Peterborough County OPP investigated.

No other details were provided Sunday.

— More to come