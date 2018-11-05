Traffic
1 injured as motorcycle, car collide in Bobcaygeon

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A car and motorcycle collided near Bobcaygeon on Sunday afternoon.

Harrison Perkins/Special to CHEX News
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, following a collision in Bobcaygeon on Sunday afternoon.

The crash — involving a motorcycle and a car — happened around 4:30 p.m. on East Street South just north of Snake Point Road.

The roadway was closed for several hours as Peterborough County OPP investigated.

No other details were provided Sunday.

— More to come

