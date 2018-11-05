1 injured as motorcycle, car collide in Bobcaygeon
A A
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, following a collision in Bobcaygeon on Sunday afternoon.
The crash — involving a motorcycle and a car — happened around 4:30 p.m. on East Street South just north of Snake Point Road.
The roadway was closed for several hours as Peterborough County OPP investigated.
No other details were provided Sunday.
— More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.