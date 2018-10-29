Crime
Ontario’s police watchdog investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into a fatal motorcycle collision on Hwy. 401 and Leslie Street on Oct. 28, 2019.

TORONTO – Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a fatal crash in Toronto involving a motorcycle.

The Special Investigations Unit says a Toronto Police Service officer pulled over a motorcycle late Sunday afternoon as it travelled westbound on Highway 401.

However, the SIU says that as the officer approached the motorcycle it made a sudden U-turn and headed east in the westbound lanes, then went the wrong way up the Leslie Street off ramp where it collided with another vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

