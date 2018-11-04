Canada Post workers in Scarborough go on strike, affecting one-third of eastern GTA

Canada Post workers in Scarborough are going on strike starting Sunday afternoon, disrupting mail delivery to eastern parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

In a news release, Mike Duquette, president of the Scarborough chapter of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), said that starting at 3 p.m., the York Distribution Centre will be on strike until workers are further instructed to work by the national union.

READ MORE: Canadian postal workers strike could be a long one, according to union official

“This location, date were chosen to shine a light on the issues that impact postal workers. This is the eastern GTA parcel hub; this is where (Canada Post Corporation) makes all their money,” said Duquette.

“It’s time to use those profits to invest in the future and share with us. We are the ones who make the profit with our labour.”

READ MORE: Here’s where things are at as Canada Post workers continue to strike

The CUPW said that by Monday morning, 1,800 members in 16 installations will be on strike, with the exception of Pickering. They said parcel delivery will be halted in the area from downtown Toronto north to Newmarket and east to Port Hope.

Duquette said that normal operations would resume shortly. “Our dispute is not with the public, our dispute is with our employer,” he said.

WATCH: NDP blasts ‘shameful’ handling of Canada Post labour dispute

Full listings of the affected be found on the Scarborough CUPW website at scarboroughcupw.org.