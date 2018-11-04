Lynn Headwaters Regional Park on the North Shore closed due to storm damage

People planning to take advantage of Sunday’s sunny break to go for a hike will want to avoid one popular park on the North Shore.

Metro Vancouver said Sunday that the entirety of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park is now closed due hazardous conditions and damage from stormy weather.

READ MORE: Trail closures and mudslides on North Shore with more rain expected

A debris slide has also blocked the entrance road to the park.

#LynnHeadwatersRegionalPark is currently CLOSED due to storm damage and hazardous conditions. Debris flow has blocked the entrance road. Winds of 80 km/h and high river levels are creating hazardous conditions. For your safety, stay out of the park until the closure is lifted. pic.twitter.com/umBqDrQIud — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) November 4, 2018

Winds of up to 80 km/h hit the area overnight, and high rivers have created hazardous conditions, the region said.

“For your safety, stay out of the park until the closure is lifted,” reads a tweet from Metro Vancouver.

WATCH: Maple Ridge residents dealing with massive flooding

On Friday, Metro Vancouver closed the lower Lynn Loop Trail and implemented a detour on a section of the Baden Powell Trail after heavy overnight rain triggered slides.

READ MORE: Flooding closes off streets in Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver says an engineer is scheduled to visit the park on Monday to assess damage and begin working on a clean-up plan.

It says anyone headed into parks on the North Shore should check the park’s website for closures or changes in conditions before heading out.