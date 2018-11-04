Rockets capitalize on power plays to extend their win streak over Brandon

Junior hockey teams in the Okanagan had another intense day of competition Saturday.

Here’s a round-up of the day’s results:

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 4, Brandon 3

The Kelowna Rockets lengthened their win streak to three games by besting the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3 at Prospera Place on Saturday night.

Both teams capitalized on the power play with six of the game’s seven goals scored with a man advantage.

However, the Rocket’s Erik Gardiner got one in the net at even strength to help his team to victory.

Kelowna’s Nolan Foote, whose father, Adam Foote, recently took over as the Rocket’s bench boss, scored twice and was named the game’s first star.

READ MORE: Rockets hire new coach: Former NHLer Adam Foote

The Rocket’s game-winning goal came from Kyle Topping — his seventh goal of the season. Topping, who hails from Salt Spring Island, B.C., has been on a points streak, scoring goals in the Rocket’s last four games.

The win moves the Rocket’s record to seven wins and 10 losses.

WATCH BELOW: Global Okanagan junior hockey coverage.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Prince George 3, Penticton 2 (OT)

The visiting Penticton Vees were outscored in overtime by the Prince George Spruce Kings at Rolling Mix Concrete Arena in Prince George on Saturday.

The Spruce Kings’ Ben Poisson got a pair of goals including the overtime winner in the victory.

The Vees are back on the ice on Wednesday as they face off against the Vernon Vipers at Kal Tire Place.

WATCH: Penticton Vees Preview

Vernon 5, Langley 1

The visiting Vernon Vipers demolished the Langley Rivermen 5-1 at Langley’s George Preston Arena on Saturday.

The Viper’s centre, Teddy Wooding, scored a pair of goals and was named the first star of the game.

Vernon will host Penticton on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Junior hockey: Vees edge Cents, Rockets host Wheat Kings tonight

Salmon Arm 4, Chilliwack 3

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks bested the Chilliwack Chiefs on the road in the Fraser Valley on Saturday.

It was a team effort with four different Silverbacks scoring to propel their team to victory.

Merritt 5, Alberni Valley 4

The Merritt Centennials edged the visiting Alberni Valley Bulldogs 5-4 on Saturday on home ice at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

Centennials forward Nick Granowicz got a hat trick to help his team get the win. He now has 15 goals and 14 assists in just 22 games.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Fernie 3, North Okanagan 1

Fernie outscored the home team on Saturday to beat the North Okanagan Knights 3-1 at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Centre.

The Knights’ lone goal scorer, Matthew Dolinar, was named the home star of the game.

The Knights will host the Sicamous Eagles on Friday. The North Okanagan team will be trying to avenge their previous loss to the Eagles.

Summerland 4, 100 Mile House 3

The Summerland Steam edged the visiting 100 Mile House Wranglers 4-3 on home ice on Saturday.

It was a team effort with Liam McLaren, Cody Swan, Linden Grove and Ethan Grover all scoring for the Steam.

Beaver Valley 2, Princeton Posse 1

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks edged the Princeton Posse 2-1 on home ice in Fruitvale on Saturday.

Tristan Walz scored for the Posse and was named the visiting team star of the game.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs off to best start in franchise history

Osoyoos 4, Creston Valley 3

The Osoyoos Coyotes bested the Creston Valley Thunder Cats 4-3 on home ice at the Osoyoos Sun Bowl.

Peter Michailides scored twice for the Coyotes. The forward now has eight goals and seven assists in 15 games.

Spokane 4, Sicamous 2

The visiting Spokane Braves doubled up on the Sicamous Eagles on Saturday at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.

The Braves outshout the Eagles 40 to 26. Spokane’s Bear Hughes got two goals and one assist.

Revelstoke 6, Chase 4

The visiting Revelstoke Grizzlies bested the Chase Heat 6-4 on Satruday at the Art Holding Memorial Arena in Chase.

Ethan Schaeffer and Carter Anderson both got a pair of goals for the Grizzlies.

The victory brings the Grizzlies’ record to 14 wins and 1 loss.