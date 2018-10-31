Kelowna Chiefs off to best start in franchise history

The Kelowna Chiefs have not lost a single game this year.

“Not in regulation time, no,” said Chiefs head coach Ken Law.

Kelowna’s record of 15 wins, no losses, one time and one overtime loss makes them the class of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

Not only is it the best start to a season in franchise history, it’s the best start to season in the league’s history.

“Just some real good (veterans) on the team, helping pull the team along,” said Law. “I think it’s a good group of guys pulling on the same rope.”

One veteran pulling a lot of rope this season is 19-year-old sniper Brody Dale, the KIJHL’s leading scorer. Dale has 20 goals and 32 assists for 52 points in just 17 games.

Most players would be happy with 52 points in a season.

If Dale continues on his 3.1 points per-game average, he’ll tally 150 points this season.

“I gotta give credit to my linemates, Devin Sutton and Zach Erhardt,” said Dale. “They give the puck and they also can score when I give it to them.”

Together, the three are KIHL’s top scorers, combing for more than 120 points already this season. They’ve helped make the Chiefs’ offence second to none, but the team is blessed defensively as well.

“We can rely on our goaltending if we should fall down a little,” said Law. “Our defencemen, the same thing.”

Though it’s still somewhat early in the 49-game season, the focus now is not losing sight of the final goal.

“We don’t have a lot of weaknesses, other than getting inside of our own heads,” said Law.

As everyone knows, the season means nothing when it comes playoffs – which is what really counts.

In their last outing, the Chiefs tied the Beaver Valley Nighthawks 5-5 on Saturday evening. Kelowna trailed 5-2 heading into the third period, but rallied with three goals in the final frame. Dylan Kent scored two of the Chiefs’ final three goals. Beaver Valley outshot Kelowna 36-34, with the Chiefs going 4-for-8 on the power play and the Nitehawks going 3-for-9 with the extra man.

On Friday, the Chiefs (15-0-1-0-1, 32 points) host the Fernie Ghostriders (8-5-0-0-2, 18 points) at Rutland Arena. Game time is 7 p.m.