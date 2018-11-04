Hamilton police locate St. Joseph’s Hospital patient missing since Monday

Hamilton police say they have located a patient that went missing from St. Joseph’s Hospital nearly a week ago.

Police say Eric Del Sordo, 33, went missing from the hospital’s Charlton campus last Monday afternoon, but a release notifying media and the public was not issued until early Thursday morning.

Initially, police said the patient “may pose a threat to the community” and they were concerned for his safety.

This morning, Hamilton police issued a release saying that Del Sordo has been found.

Earlier this year, two patients, who also posed a possible threat to the public, went missing from the hospital’s forensic unit on the West 5th campus.

An internal review was done, but because of privacy concerns, the results were not made public.