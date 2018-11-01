Hamilton police say missing patient may pose threat to community
Hamilton police say a potentially dangerous man is missing from St. Joseph’s Hospital on Charlton Avenue.
Eric Del Sordo, 33, is an involuntary patient who went missing Monday at around 4 p.m.
Police say he “may pose a threat to the community and there is concern for his safety.”
Del Sordo is described by police as standing five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a medium build, short beard, blue eyes, and brown hair.
Police say not to approach him, and to call 911 immediately.
