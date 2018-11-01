Canada
November 1, 2018
Updated: November 1, 2018 7:31 am

Hamilton police say missing patient may pose threat to community

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML
Eric Del Sordo, 33, is an involuntary patient that went missing Monday from St. Joseph's Hospital on Charlton Ave.

Eric Del Sordo, 33, is an involuntary patient that went missing Monday from St. Joseph's Hospital on Charlton Ave.

Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton police say a potentially dangerous man is missing from St. Joseph’s Hospital on Charlton Avenue.

Eric Del Sordo, 33, is an involuntary patient who went missing Monday at around 4 p.m.

Police say he “may pose a threat to the community and there is concern for his safety.”

Del Sordo is described by police as standing five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a medium build, short beard, blue eyes, and brown hair.

Police say not to approach him, and to call 911 immediately.

