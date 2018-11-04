Traffic
November 4, 2018 9:53 am

Police investigating after 3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Three Girl Scouts and a woman were killed as they were picking up garbage on the side of a Wisconsin road, when a Ford F-150 veered off the road and struck them.

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. – Authorities say three Girl Scouts and one woman picking up trash on the side of a western Wisconsin road have been killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune quoted Sgt. Daniel Sokup of the Lake Hallie Police Department as saying that the driver of the pickup that hit the group fled the scene but later turned himself in.

A fourth girl struck by the pickup was in critical condition on Saturday evening.

The crash happened late Saturday morning as the girls were picking up litter in a ditch in Lake Hallie, a village about 153 kilometres east of Minneapolis.

A black Ford F-150 pickup truck veered off the road and hit the group.

Lake Hallie police are leading the investigation.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

