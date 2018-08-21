Cambridge woman killed in Wisconsin car crash

A 20-year-old Cambridge woman was killed early Friday morning in a three-car collision in Wisconsin.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Saturday that Tatiana Blackburn was the victim in the collision.

The Cambridge, Ont., native was the passenger in a vehicle in which Wisconsin State Troopers say the driver lost control and hit a median before spinning into traffic and being hit by a pickup truck before being broadsided by a delivery truck.

Local reports suggest the accident occurred in very wet conditions at around 5:20 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital.

Blackburn was a founding member of the Mountainside Church in Binbrook, Ont., according to the group’s Facebook page.

In an announcement, the group said she had been travelling along with her fiancé, Matthew Collins, when the crash happened.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to hear that Tat Blackburn has passed away, but we are trusting that God is still good, even through all of the pain,” the church said in a statement on its Facebook page.

It also said that Collins was in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Blackburn’s website says that she was studying to be a psychotherapist and that she was attending Heritage College and Seminary in Cambridge.

Wisconsin state police and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating the accident.