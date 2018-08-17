Canada
August 17, 2018 2:39 pm

Waterloo girl killed in boating incident in southern Cailfornia

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

A Waterloo girl died in a boating incident in San Diego last Saturday.

@SDFD / Twitter
A 12-year-old girl from Waterloo was killed last Saturday in an incident at the San Vicente Reservoir in southern California.

Lia Rose Barakett was riding with family in a boat on San Vincente Reservoir when she accidentally fell overboard, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lia was sitting in the front of the boat looking down into the water wearing a life jacket when she fell out and it passed over her, San Diego County Fire Rescue spokesperson Minica Munoz told Global News.

Lia somehow became separated from her lifejacket before going under.

Munoz said several people immediately dove into the water looking for her but were unable to find her. Someone else on the boat called 911 and San Diego police and firefighters began to search for her but only found her life jacket before ending their search when it became to dark to continue.

With the help of a sonar device, local authorities were able to locate her body four days later, 167 feet below the surface of the water. A team of divers and a remote-operated vehicle then recovered her body.

San Diego Fire Rescue posted a video of the recovery efforts on its Facebook page.

