BC Liberals unveil new logo, brand identity pitching ‘Opportunity for all of B.C.’

“Opportunity for all of B.C.”

That’s the message the BC Liberals are pitching, as the party unveiled a new logo, slogan and brand at their annual convention on Saturday.

The logo features a graphic image of a trio of mountain peaks with the sea in front of them and the sun rising behind them, flanked by the party name in red and blue, and the “opporunity” message beneath it.

Prior to this, the BC Liberals’ tag line had been “Today’s BC Liberals.”

The party also unveiled a new slogan, “Winning takes work.”

The new branding was unveiled prior to BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson’s keynote speech to party members.

Explaining the new identity, Wilkenson told the assembled crowd that the governing NDP was picking winners and losers.

“In this province, government has to serve everyone,” he said.

“And that’s a kind of hardcore baseline proposition that our caucus holds in their hearts every day.”

On Friday, BC Liberal MLA Jas Johal told Global News the Liberals were gearing up to attract more millennials to their tent.

“There’s a generational shift afoot in politics, today in nine out of 10 provinces, GenX and millennials, those 52 and under, outnumber baby boomers,” he said.

“We have to represent all concerns in this province, so we have to really focus on, at this point, I believe, are we listening to a younger generation.”

More than 1,000 people are expected at the Liberals’ weekend convention, with opposition to proportional representation a key theme.