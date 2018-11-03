Tori Stafford’s father continues rally in Woodstock against McClintic’s healing lodge transfer

After gathering on Parliament Hill, dozens of people packed into a six-hour bus ride for a second rally in Woodstock, Ont., to protest a convicted killer’s transfer from prison to a healing lodge.

The rallies, held on Friday and Saturday respectively, were organized by the family of Tori Stafford, the eight-year-old girl who was murdered in 2009 at the hands of Terri-Lynne McClintic and Michael Rafferty.

McClintic was eight years into her first-degree murder sentence when it was revealed that the child killer had been transferred to an Aboriginal healing lodge in Saskatchewan earlier this year.

Saturday’s rally saw more than 100 supporters gather outside the courthouse of Tori’s hometown in Woodstock.

Leading the rally is Tori’s father Rodney Stafford, who tells 980 CFPL that his fight will continue well beyond the rallies.

“I’m not stopping until justice is served for Victoria,” said Stafford.

“To me, this is all a moral thing. It should have been immediately reversed.”

Stafford says organizing the rallies have made the past few days hectic and “very emotional,” adding that he’s been struggling to return messages from an outpouring of support he’s received online.

“It might only be a couple of words over the internet or face-to-face, but every little bit helps.”

A report ordered into the decision to make the transfer is expected to come within days, according to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

The commissioner of Correctional Services Canada has been tasked with filing the report that intends to review both the transfer and the policies allowing it.

Goodale says he expects to see “significant recommendations” from the commissioner.