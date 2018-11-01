‘Significant recommendations’ expected as McClintic healing lodge report could come within days: Goodale

A report ordered into the decision to transfer convicted child-killer Terri-Lynne McClintic from prison to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan could come within days.

And according to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, he expects there will be “significant” recommendations in the report, which he tasked the commissioner of Correctional Service Canada with carrying out in order to review both the transfer and the policies allowing it.

EXCLUSIVE: McClintic’s brother says ‘she’s no more Indigenous than I am green from the planet Mars’

“I expect to be receiving a report from the commissioner very shortly,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“It may be within the next couple of days, yes. I don’t know the full scope of her report but I understand she may well be making some significant recommendations.”

McClintic was convicted in the 2009 murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford and is serving a life sentence for the crime.

But she was transferred from a prison facility in Ontario earlier this year to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan.

In an exclusive interview with Global News, McClintic’s brother said his sister is making up her claim that she is Indigenous, noting: “She is no more Indigenous than I am green from the planet Mars.”

He said McClintic is trying to make her life easier while serving her sentence, and he believes she should be removed from Saskatchewan’s Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge and sent to a narrow cell in a maximum security prison.

He also said that whoever made the decision to allow her transfer should be fired and called his sister a master manipulator, noting he has “no doubt” she is taking advantage of the fact that Correctional Service Canada allows offenders to self-identify as Indigenous without needing to prove their claim.

“I have no doubt … she went through the steps that she thought were necessary to remove herself from (a small prison cell), to do what she thought whoever with a checklist wanted,” he said.

McClintic’s transfer sparked political backlash earlier this fall.

A rally is scheduled for Friday in Ottawa and Woodstock, Ont., and has been organized by Stafford’s family in opposition to the transfer.

Woodstock was where Stafford lived before she was murdered.

With files from Global News’ Abigail Bimman.