Heavy rain, winds expected along B.C. coast, snowfall warnings for Interior

A rain system is about to soak British Columbia, and Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings for the province.

Along the coast, rainfall warnings and special weather statements are in place for Greater Victoria, West Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

According to Environment Canada, a moist Pacific frontal system will move across B.C. today and tomorrow. The system will spread rain, heavy at times, along most coastal regions, with rainfall amounts expected between 40 and 60 centimetres. The rain will diminish Sunday morning as it moves into the Interior.

Hey BC! It's November & you know what that means. Yup. Pacific storms, & lots of them. Today's Pacific storm is fueled by subtropical moisture. Weather warnings for several areas of the province. See the details here:https://t.co/YYYvGaCFbS Please send reports using #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/RatEmiHA5I — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 1, 2018

Also, a cold front will sweep across the South Coast late this evening. Ahead of the front, winds of up to 70 km/h will develop around midnight, with speeds expected to increase to 90 km/h before Sunday morning. The gusts are expected to ease by midday Sunday.

For the Interior, that rain will turn into snow as it tracks east, and snowfall warnings have been issued for several regions: Shuswap, Boundary, East and West Columbia, Kootenays, Dease Lake, Peace River and Williston.

Concerning B.C.’s Interior roads, warnings have been issued for the following highways:

Trans-Canada Highway: Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected. Snow will begin this afternoon over the passes and intensify this evening. Snow will taper off Sunday morning. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times.

Highway 3: Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, with the snow level being 200 metres below those passes. Between 20 and 30 cm of snow is expected. Snow will begin to fall this afternoon and will intensify this evening before tapering off Sunday morning. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times.

Highway 97: Pine Pass. Snow will begin this evening and taper to flurries near noon on Sunday with snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm expected.

