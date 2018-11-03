Police release images of suspect wanted following alleged sexual assault on TTC

Toronto police have released security images of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus last month.

Police said on October 26 at around 9:45 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man on a TTC bus at Victoria Park station.

The man was last seen in the station.

Police described him as 30 to 35 years old, 5’3″, with short black hair, a beard and a medium build.

Authorities released images Saturday morning of the man on a TTC bus.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 476-222-8477.

