B.C. gymnast wins silver medal in world championships in Qatar

A B.C. gymnast is heading home from Qatar with some serious hardware.

Shallon Olsen, who hails from Vancouver, won silver in the vault competition in the individual apparatus finals at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in Doha on Friday.

Olsen scored an average of 14.516 for her pair of attempts. She finished behind the United States’ Simone Biles, who scored 15.366 points, and just 0.008 points ahead of Mexico’s Alexa Moreno.

READ MORE: North Vancouver gymnastics club losing home due to rec centre redevelopment

“This is absolutely insane. I did not think I was going to come second behind Simone Biles, because she’s literally amazing,” said Olsen, according to the Canadian Olympic Team.

“I’m just really happy and ecstatic right now.”

WATCH: B.C. athlete Georgia Simmerling has more Olympic goals to accomplish

Olsen’s is just the 10th medal Canada has won in 115 years of competition in world championship gymnastics events, and just the third won by a woman, according to the team.

A rising star, Olsen first competed in the Olympics in the 2016 Rio games, where she was Team Canada’s youngest member, the team said.

She first represented Canada internationally as a junior in 2012, and won three gold medals in the junior national championships the following year.