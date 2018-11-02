Remains found at site of plane crash in Revelstoke confirmed to be of Alberta couple

Revelstoke RCMP and the BC Coroners Service say DNA testing has confirmed the remains found at site of a plane crash site near Revelstoke are of 28-year-old Dominic Neron of Parkland Country, Alta., and 31-year-old Ashley Bourgeault of Edmonton.

The pair were on a flight from Penticton to Edmonton last November when they were reported overdue. A nine-day search at the time failed to find them.

The crash site and remains were discovered in September.

