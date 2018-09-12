Remains found at site of plane crash near Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP say they have now confirmed the plane spotted Monday by a passing air ambulance is the one that went missing last Nov. 25, and remains have been located.

The BC Coroners Service will now determine if the remains are human, and are those of 28-year-old Dominique Neron of Parkland Country, Alta., and 31-year-old Ashley Bourgeault of Edmonton.

They were on a flight from Penticton to Edmonton when their light plane vanished.

A nine-day search at the time failed to find them.

A team from the Revelstoke detachment, the RCMP Integrated Identification Section, and Parks Canada reached the site about 60 kilometres east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park Tuesday at noon.