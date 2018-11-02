Manitoba RCMP recover body of drowning victim

The body of a man who was presumed drowned in the northern Manitoba community of Fairford has been recovered, say Gypsumville RCMP.

Police found the body of a 22-year-old Pinaymootang First Nation man Thursday afternoon.

The man was found about 4 km downstream from where he had fallen into the Fairford River from an old train bridge known locally as the “black bridge”.

The man was with friends when he fell into the water, but due to dark conditions and strong currents, they lost sight of him.

RCMP say the death is not seen as suspicious, and an autopsy has yet to be completed.

