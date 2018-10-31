Manitoba man presumed drowned near Gypsumville

A man from Pinaymootang First Nation is believed to have drowned after falling off a train bridge in Fairford, Manitoba Tuesday night.

Gypsumville RCMP say the bridge – known locally as the “the black bridge” – crosses the Fairford River, about 220 km north of Winnipeg.

The man, 22, was with friends when he fell into the water, police said, but they lost sight of him due to darkness and a strong current.

RCMP, the local fire department and community volunteers searched for the man Tuesday, but weren’t able to find him.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, and they’re continuing to investigate.

