Two dead after crash on Highway 6

Two people have been killed in a highway collision involving four vehicles just south of Regina.

RCMP say the crash happened last evening on Highway 6 and initially involved a van and a truck.

A 78-year-old woman at the wheel of the van and an 83-year-old man who was driving the truck died at the scene, while a female passenger in the first vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two other vehicles collided with wreckage from the first crash, resulting in minor injuries to their occupants.