Police searching for 2 suspects wearing masks after downtown Toronto shooting

Toronto police say they’re looking for two suspects wearing masks who are wanted in connection with a shooting in downtown Toronto early Thursday morning.

Police said officers were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Adelaide Street West just after 4:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found shell casings at the scene but no victims.

READ MORE: Man shot, wounded near Weston and St. Clair in Toronto’s west end

It was later determined that two men were shot, one of them multiple times. They made their own way to hospital with serious injuries.

In security images taken near the scene of the shooting and released by investigators on Friday, one of the suspects can be seen in dressed in black and wearing a Halloween mask with a large nose.

The second suspect was described as wearing dark pants, a yellow sweater and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

1102 09:55 2 Men Wntd In Shooting Invst, Bathurst St & Adelaide St W Area, https://t.co/4wsJqHsSJR — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 2, 2018