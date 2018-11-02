Man shot, wounded near Weston and St. Clair in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot in the city’s west end overnight.

Police said they responded to a call around 3 a.m. at a residence on Maybank Avenue near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue.

Authorities said the victim was shot several times and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the shooting.

Police said there are no suspects in custody.