Man shot, wounded near Weston and St. Clair in Toronto’s west end
Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot in the city’s west end overnight.
Police said they responded to a call around 3 a.m. at a residence on Maybank Avenue near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue.
Authorities said the victim was shot several times and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the shooting.
Police said there are no suspects in custody.
