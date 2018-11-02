5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, November 1, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
1 – Fall Artisan Market
November 3 & 4 10AM-4PM
West Vancouver Community Centre
Westvancouverrec.ca
2 – Coquitlam Craft Beer Festival
November 2 & 3
Westwood Plateau Golf & Country Club, Coquitlam
Coquitlambeerfestival.com
3 – Vintage Toy Show
November 3 8:30AM-2PM
Sullivan Hall, Surrey
Cacsgroup.com
4 – 11 Days of Remembrance
November 1-11
Port Moody Station Museum
Portmoodymuseum.org
5 – Persian Poetry in Motion
November 4 6:30-9:30PM
Inlet Theatre, Port Moody
(604) 999-3133
