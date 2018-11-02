5 Things To Do

November 2, 2018 1:11 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, November 1, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Coquitlam Craft Beer Festival and the Vintage Toy Show in Surrey.

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.

1 – Fall Artisan Market
November 3 & 4 10AM-4PM
West Vancouver Community Centre
Westvancouverrec.ca

2 – Coquitlam Craft Beer Festival
November 2 & 3
Westwood Plateau Golf & Country Club, Coquitlam
Coquitlambeerfestival.com

3 – Vintage Toy Show
November 3 8:30AM-2PM
Sullivan Hall, Surrey
Cacsgroup.com

4 – 11 Days of Remembrance
November 1-11
Port Moody Station Museum
Portmoodymuseum.org

5 – Persian Poetry in Motion
November 4 6:30-9:30PM
Inlet Theatre, Port Moody
(604) 999-3133

