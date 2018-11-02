Peterborough man threatens grocery store employee with needle: Police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged in connection to thefts at a grocery store.

Police say on Oct. 1 around 8:45 p.m., a man entered a Lansdowne Street West grocery store where he selected more than $200 in items off shelves. Police say he concealed the items in a bag and left the store without attempting to pay for the items.

READ MORE: SIU investigating man’s death in police presence

Police say a store employee approached the man outside the business.

“It was reported that the man threatened to stab the employee with a needle he reportedly had on his person,” police said.

Police investigated and made an arrest on Thursday. They also charged the man in connection similar with shoplifting incidents on June 21 and June 24.

Derek Benjamin Kley, 26, of Donegal Street, is charged with robbery with a weapon, two counts of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a recognizance.

He was released from custody and appeared in court Thursday.