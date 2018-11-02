Tractor trailer rollover causes eastbound 401 delays near West Lorne
A tractor trailer that rolled over Friday morning snarled traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near West Lorne.
Provincial police said the road re-opened around 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The rollover happened before 6:30 a.m., blocking traffic for several hours and prompting an emergency detour along Graham Road to Currie Road.
Police say there were minor injuries.
