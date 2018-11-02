Traffic
November 2, 2018 10:07 am
Updated: November 2, 2018 10:11 am

Tractor trailer rollover causes eastbound 401 delays near West Lorne

By Staff 980 CFPL

A crane and a tow truck can be seen in this photo, after a big rig tipped on its side heading east on Hwy 401.

West Region OPP/Twitter
A tractor trailer that rolled over Friday morning snarled traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near West Lorne.

Provincial police said the road re-opened around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The rollover happened before 6:30 a.m., blocking traffic for several hours and prompting an emergency detour along Graham Road to Currie Road.

Police say there were minor injuries.

