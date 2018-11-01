1 dead, 2 injured after separate collisions near same north-end Toronto intersection

Officials say three people have been injured, one of whom was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, after two collisions near the same intersection in Toronto‘s north end.

Toronto police said officers and paramedics were called to Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday with reports that a car lost control.

A spokesperson told Global News the car crashed into multiple vehicles as well as a TTC bus.

Toronto Paramedics said a woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Police said she later died from her injuries. A second person was also taken to hospital in serious condition.

About 40 minutes after the crash, police said a pedestrian in the same area was struck by a vehicle. The spokesperson said the pedestrian’s injuries are believed to be serious.

More to come.

COLLISION:

Avenue Rd + Lawrence Av

-Car lost control

-Has struck multiple cars

-Also struck TTC bus

-1 person VSA

-EMS rushed

– Roads in area closed#GO2016978

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 1, 2018

COLLISION:

Avenue Rd + Lawrence Av

-Pedestrian struck

-Injuries are serious

-EMS rushed to scene#GO2017362

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 1, 2018