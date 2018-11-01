Traffic
November 1, 2018 7:04 pm
Updated: November 1, 2018 7:08 pm

1 dead, 2 injured after separate collisions near same north-end Toronto intersection

Toronto police are investigating the circumstances leading up to two separate collisions near Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West on Thursday.

Officials say three people have been injured, one of whom was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, after two collisions near the same intersection in Toronto‘s north end.

Toronto police said officers and paramedics were called to Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday with reports that a car lost control.

A spokesperson told Global News the car crashed into multiple vehicles as well as a TTC bus.

Toronto Paramedics said a woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Police said she later died from her injuries. A second person was also taken to hospital in serious condition.

About 40 minutes after the crash, police said a pedestrian in the same area was struck by a vehicle. The spokesperson said the pedestrian’s injuries are believed to be serious.

More to come.

