1 dead, 2 injured after separate collisions near same north-end Toronto intersection

Officials say three people have been injured, one of whom was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, after two collisions near the same intersection in Toronto‘s north end.
Toronto police said officers and paramedics were called to Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday with reports that a car lost control.
A spokesperson told Global News the car crashed into multiple vehicles as well as a TTC bus.
Toronto Paramedics said a woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Police said she later died from her injuries. A second person was also taken to hospital in serious condition.
About 40 minutes after the crash, police said a pedestrian in the same area was struck by a vehicle. The spokesperson said the pedestrian’s injuries are believed to be serious.
More to come.
